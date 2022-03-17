13,699 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 70,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 321,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after buying an additional 77,115 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $159.59 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

