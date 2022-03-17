1,300 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

LCII opened at $121.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

In related news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

