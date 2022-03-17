1,171 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Apple makes up approximately 0.1% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,992,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 70,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 321,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

AAPL traded up $4.50 on Thursday, hitting $159.59. 102,300,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,830,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.