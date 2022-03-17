$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) to announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Range Resources stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.92. 3,974,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,438. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 269.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

