-$0.80 EPS Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) to report ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.92). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MacroGenics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $547.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

