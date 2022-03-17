-$0.80 EPS Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) to report ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.92). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MacroGenics.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MacroGenics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $547.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $36.48.
About MacroGenics (Get Rating)
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
