$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.51. Gildan Activewear also reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 512,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,805,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after buying an additional 668,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

