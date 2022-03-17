$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

AMBA opened at $94.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $159.60. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $81.28 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total value of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,756 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.