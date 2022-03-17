-$0.36 EPS Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.31). DMC Global reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of BOOM stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $686.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.17, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

About DMC Global (Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.