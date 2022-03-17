$0.21 EPS Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

FLS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. 1,941,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,788. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after acquiring an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 5.6% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 280.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

