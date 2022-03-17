$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $1,446,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. 310,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,977.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $20.27.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

