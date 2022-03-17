-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,236. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

