$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zynga posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZNGA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.97 on Monday. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -89.70 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Zynga by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $76,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga (Get Rating)

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.