$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).
In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of COCO stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 392,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,847. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73.
Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
