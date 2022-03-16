Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ziff Davis Inc. is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ziff Davis Inc., formerly known as J2 Global Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZD. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.33.

ZD opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $408.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.06 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,381,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

