Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zhihu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZH traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 296,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,316. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 607,192 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 770,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 635,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zhihu by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 424,758 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Zhihu by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,690 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $2,155,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

