Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of ZH stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the third quarter worth $95,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

