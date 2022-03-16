Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zedge had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. Zedge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.98. Zedge has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zedge during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zedge by 936.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zedge by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

