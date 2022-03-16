Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $29.06

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $33.50. Zai Lab shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 25,300 shares trading hands.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

