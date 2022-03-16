Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CI&T (NYSE:CINT) to Buy

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE CINT opened at $16.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07. CI&T has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

