Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) to Sell

VUZI has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.39. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 306.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vuzix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 47,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after acquiring an additional 648,791 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

