Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Sell

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 120,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $240.38 million, a P/E ratio of -589.00 and a beta of 1.84. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,579,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.