Zacks Investment Research Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BIDU. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.53.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $278.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167,792 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,359,000 after buying an additional 413,667 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

