Zacks Investment Research Downgrades boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Barclays cut shares of boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.59) to GBX 111 ($1.44) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Investec raised shares of boohoo group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.33.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

