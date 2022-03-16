Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNOGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,281,000 after buying an additional 1,055,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after buying an additional 423,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after buying an additional 418,168 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

