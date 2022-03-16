Zacks: Brokerages Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 1,198,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,098. Riskified has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $19,933,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

