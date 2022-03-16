Zacks: Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAR. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,235,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 857,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,273. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

