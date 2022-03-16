Zacks: Brokerages Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Post -$0.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.90). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBLU. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 36.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 844,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 224,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 144,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 503.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

