Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.40 Million

Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will report $79.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. Banc of California reported sales of $62.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $329.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $332.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $360.20 million, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $372.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BANC traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,406. Banc of California has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

