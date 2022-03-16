Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.01. Republic Services reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $94.06 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 666,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,267,000 after buying an additional 260,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.