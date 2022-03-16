Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) will report $163.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.03 million to $164.30 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $667.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $670.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $710.86 million, with estimates ranging from $710.70 million to $711.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ INDB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,434. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 851.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

