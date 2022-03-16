Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.25. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Holley.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NYSE:HLLY traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. 482,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.