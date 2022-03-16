Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.53. Fabrinet posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FN opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.15. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

