Zacks: Analysts Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) to post ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings per share of ($1.92) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Viad stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Viad has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 30.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

