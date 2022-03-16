Zacks: Analysts Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $536.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $536.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $531.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.56 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $511.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 90.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,299 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 108.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

PZZA traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.52. The stock had a trading volume of 492,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,844.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.42. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $140.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

