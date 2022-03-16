Zacks: Analysts Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $1.02. Masimo posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $8.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.74. 41,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,645. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo has a 1-year low of $133.94 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.30 and its 200-day moving average is $252.31.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 over the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 18.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

