Zacks: Analysts Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will report ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Kemper posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMPR stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,787. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55. Kemper has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

