Zacks: Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.05 Million

Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will report sales of $101.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.61 million and the lowest is $100.50 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $70.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $411.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.39 million to $411.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $437.81 million, with estimates ranging from $431.23 million to $444.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. 117,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,036. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

