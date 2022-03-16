Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.84 billion. Progressive reported sales of $10.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $51.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.28 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.40 billion to $61.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $111.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

