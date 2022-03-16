Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

SRNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $661.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,317,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,775,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,258,000 after acquiring an additional 908,194 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 240,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

