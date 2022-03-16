Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUSGet Rating) to post $50.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.07 million. Radius Health posted sales of $56.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $255.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $264.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $283.68 million, with estimates ranging from $260.38 million to $364.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDUS. StockNews.com upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 180,744 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $1,223,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Radius Health by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Radius Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

RDUS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 763,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,612. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.93. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Radius Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

