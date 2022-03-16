Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. 49,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,713. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 814,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 165,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,955,000 after buying an additional 66,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 99,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

