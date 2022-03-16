Zacks: Analysts Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. H.B. Fuller posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

FUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,015. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

