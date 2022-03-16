Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.38 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $26.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $30.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.41. 6,872,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,914,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

