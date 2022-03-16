Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) to report $54.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.60 million and the highest is $54.73 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $62.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $234.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.30 million to $237.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $246.65 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $250.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,797,000 after acquiring an additional 423,915 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,476. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

