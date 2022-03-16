Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Short Interest Update

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWRK. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZWRK opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Z-Work Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

