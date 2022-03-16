Yunji (YJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yunji stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $219.73 million, a PE ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YJ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Yunji by 239.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,429 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yunji by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yunji by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yunji by 1,030.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

