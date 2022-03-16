Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.80

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 2627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

