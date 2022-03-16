YOU COIN (YOU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.48 Million

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 101.9% higher against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00034636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00103383 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

