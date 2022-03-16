Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.50) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

YCA stock opened at GBX 373 ($4.85) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 339.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 337.68. The stock has a market cap of £685.09 million and a P/E ratio of 3.27. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of GBX 230 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 454.50 ($5.91).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

