YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,261,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 1,839,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22,614.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKF opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

