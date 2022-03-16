YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,261,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 1,839,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22,614.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKF opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $54.00.
